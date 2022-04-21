Roadrunners open final road series of season at Bakersfield

Tucson's final road weekend of the 2021-22 season opens Friday, when the Roadrunners — victorious just once in their last nine games — face the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m.

In a 3-1 loss Wednesday at the first-place Stockton Heat, the Roadrunners did see leading point producer Matias Maccelli’s return to the Tucson lineup.

Maccelli, who was held scoreless against Stockton, was sent back to the American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes after nearly two months with the NHL club. Maccelli, who was third in the AHL in points with 55 upon his late February departure, is still among the league’s top 25 in that category despite not playing in Tucson’s last 18 games. He had one goal and six points in 23 games for the Coyotes, but just one of those points came in his last 16 NHL outings.

The Roadrunners (21-37-5-1) are 1-4-0 in five meetings this season with the Condors (34-20-5-5).

Immediately after Friday’s game, Tucson will trek 236 miles south by bus to face the San Diego Gulls Saturday at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s meeting marks the Roadrunners’ final road test of the season. The Roadrunners will return home next week to close out their season with two games against the Gulls. The pucks drops at 6:30 p.m. next Thursday and 7 p.m. next Friday.

Friday • Who: Roadrunners (21-37-5-1) at Bakersfield Condors (34-20-5-5) • When: 7 p.m. • Radio: 1450-AM

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

