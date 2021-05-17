Roadrunners open postseason tournament, but to what end — and at what risk?

“There was an agreement in place that gave us this opportunity to schedule a fun tournament that hopefully our guys will be competitive in and hopefully look forward to playing a few more games for themselves and their organizations,” Hoffman said.

A number of Tucson players expressed mixed emotions when asked about the new playoff. None explicitly said they didn’t want to play.

“It’s a little weird for everybody that you’re not really playing for anything, really,” said Roadrunners forward Frederik Gauthier, who has played in 177 games at the AHL level — and 170 in the NHL — over six professional seasons. “You’re just playing to play.”

Defenseman Kyle Capobianco, a three-time AHL All-Star with the Roadrunners, deflected the question entirely when asked about his feelings, or those of his teammates, on the tournament.

“Our focus is just on Tuesday and our one game, and then we’ll take it from there,” Capobianco said.

Forward Jeremy Gregoire and defenseman Cam Dineen, both in their third seasons in Tucson, were more upbeat.

“It’s an opportunity, that’s for sure,” Gregoire said. “Everybody is going to (get) their best out of it, and for us it’s starting with San Jose.”