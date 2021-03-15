Roadrunners PA announcer David Lieb more than ready for a raucous crowd again

The first game, Lieb’s voice stayed level for anything related to the Roadrunners, but got high — as it would for the home team — when the Barracuda came on to the ice or scored.

That didn’t last long. By the next afternoon, Lieb took the liberty to give both teams the feeling of excitement a home ice announcer would bring, even if, again, it was to an otherwise empty building.

“I want to be more than just the disembodied voice in the arena,” he said with a laugh. “When you hear me getting excited during a game and you know if you hear me raspy after the game, it’s because I was really excited about what was going on on the ice.”

Come Tuesday, Lieb won’t be the only person at ice level happy to see more faces in the building.

Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin said that having natural crowd noise is something he considers part of the game. A number of his players agree.

“Of course you love the game on its own, but you’re used to hearing the noises of the game — feeling the energy of the crowd,” Potvin said. “It can build mistakes for the other team. Your heart-rate rises. … And on the visitor’s side, you feel the energy, too.