Roadrunners PA announcer David Lieb more than ready for a raucous crowd again

For 135 Tucson Roadrunners’ regular-season home games and counting, David Lieb has had arguably the best seat in all of Tucson Arena.
By day a public advocate attorney in the Phoenix area representing youths in juvenile delinquency cases, Lieb heads down Interstate-10 for every last Roadrunners’ home matchup.
He does it always clad in one of his custom-made Roadrunners’ jerseys, and always sits in the same seat: ice level, between the penalty boxes.
And he brings the same accessories to every game, too: a list of pronunciations for the visiting team’s roster, a bottle of cold water, another smaller bottle of warm water — this one with a bit of honey in it to soothe his throat when necessary.
No, Lieb isn’t a season-ticket holder. For all of the team’s five seasons of American Hockey League play in Southern Arizona, he’s been rinkside for every goal, every penalty, every triumph and every heartbreak, moonlighting as the Roadrunners’ public address announcer.
“Yeah, I was there from Game 1,” Lieb said, the inflection in his distinct voice displaying a speck of pride in that accomplishment.
As the Roadrunners (6-6-0-0) return to Tucson Tuesday against the Ontario Reign (3-10-2-0), there surely can’t be more than a few individuals more excited for this particular matchup than Lieb.
That’s because, for the first time this season — the first time in precisely 370 days — the Roadrunners will have fans in the building at Tucson Arena when they take the ice for a 6:30 p.m. faceoff.
The Roadrunners’ front office has been collaborating for months, team president Bob Hoffman said, with Pima County officials and representatives of ASM Global, the organization that manages Tucson Arena, on a plan to get a limited number of spectators back in the seats. Similarly, the University of Arizona announced recently parallel plans for a limited number of attendees to be allowed inside Hi Corbett Field and Hillenbrand Stadium for UA baseball and softball games, respectively.
Beginning Tuesday at Tucson Arena, limited concessions will be available, but via “grab-and-go” only. Ticket holders will also have specific entry and exit protocol to follow, and will only be permitted to sit in small, pre-designated pods in the arena’s horseshow-shaped single-level grandstands.
The Roadrunners have stated that up to 10% of the building’s capacity — that’s approximately 650 of roughly 6,500 usually available tickets — will be allowed in at this time, with the possibility that numbers grows later in the season.
As of Monday night, a limited number of tickets were still available online via TucsonRoadrunners.com/WelcomeBack.
For each of the five Roadrunners’ games at Tucson Arena so far this season, Lieb has been at ice-level doing the same job he’s always done. That includes rattling off sponsor messages, energetically announcing in-arena activities, and, of course, calling the goals themselves.
“You know, I’m always somebody who enjoys a challenge,” Lieb said. “(I’ve been) announcing to a fan base in the arena of scratched players, scouts, team staff, AHL off ice officials, (broadcast crew) and that’s pretty much it. So it was weird.”
Lieb said he’s taken his role just as seriously this season even with so few around to hear him.
“Part of it is to give the players a sense of, yes, this is a real game. Everything is just going like normal, even though when they look out at the stands, they see nothing,” he said. “I do it because I do hope.”
As part-entertainer, part-welcoming committee, part informer, and quite literally the loudest person in the building, Lieb is anything but monotone when the call includes a positive outcome for the Roadrunners or their fans.
But it was also especially strange, he said, when he was to call the first two games this season treating the San Jose Barracuda as the home team. San Jose’s first two official home games took place in Tucson due to restrictions on sporting events in Northern California’s Santa Clara County.
The first game, Lieb’s voice stayed level for anything related to the Roadrunners, but got high — as it would for the home team — when the Barracuda came on to the ice or scored.
That didn’t last long. By the next afternoon, Lieb took the liberty to give both teams the feeling of excitement a home ice announcer would bring, even if, again, it was to an otherwise empty building.
“I want to be more than just the disembodied voice in the arena,” he said with a laugh. “When you hear me getting excited during a game and you know if you hear me raspy after the game, it’s because I was really excited about what was going on on the ice.”
Come Tuesday, Lieb won’t be the only person at ice level happy to see more faces in the building.
Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin said that having natural crowd noise is something he considers part of the game. A number of his players agree.
“Of course you love the game on its own, but you’re used to hearing the noises of the game — feeling the energy of the crowd,” Potvin said. “It can build mistakes for the other team. Your heart-rate rises. … And on the visitor’s side, you feel the energy, too.
“I think at the start of the year, we were just so happy to be playing. So we’re going to have to adjust when we go somewhere else now,” Potvin added, acknowledging that the Roadrunners are the first team in the AHL’s Pacific Division to have fans present.
The Henderson Silver Knights, beginning this coming weekend, the only other division opponent slated to do so as well.
“Obviously as athletes you feed off of people supporting you and people being there and noise as it brings,” Tucson forward Nate Sucese said, noting that Tucson has four home games in seven days this week. “But whether you’re home or on the road, I think it will be nice to have a little bit of normalcy back to the sports world.”