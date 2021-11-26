Roadrunners play a perfect final 59 minutes in winning second straight

“You know it wasn’t the start we wanted,” Prosvetov said of Friday’s early goal against. “But then we hit our plan for the game.

“Those games are always fun. You’re down a goal, and that’s why we love hockey, right? Because of moments like this,” Prosvetov added. “You get one back, then you score another one. And then a two-goal lead — in pro hockey, it’s tough (for them) to catch up.”

Michael Carcone, the Roadrunners' leading goal scorer last season, picked up a pair Friday in his first multi-goal effort of the season. Matias Maccelli picked up his fifth goal of the season in the win. Maccelli is tied with fellow rookie Ben McCartney for the club lead with five goals, while Maccelli, who also had an assist, leads Tucson in points outright with 13 in 13 games played.

Hudson Elynuik scored his first of the season for Tucson, while Cameron Hebig, Travis Barron, Tyson Empey, JJ Moser also had assists for the Roadrunners.

“You try not to look too much into it. It doesn’t matter if it’s me or somebody else getting a couple points as long as we’re winning games and working together,” Carcone said. “Obviously it’s a nice feeling, but we just keep moving forward and it can be anyone.”