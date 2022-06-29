Roadrunners re-sign former ASU star Colin Theisen for 2022-23 season

Colin Theisen's 16-game tryout with the Tucson Roadrunners has led to a lengthier commitment.

The club announced Wednesday that it has signed the former Arizona State and Notre Dame star to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

“After an outstanding season at ASU, Colin adjusted well to American Hockey League competition with the Roadrunners,” Roadrunners general manager John Ferguson said. “We look forward to seeing the progress he has made for the upcoming season.”

Theisen joined the Roadrunners at the conclusion of ASU's season in March, and posted five goals and six assists over the final 16 games of the AHL season. He was the team's third-leading scorer during that time.

The clock was ticking for Theisen to make an impression. His professional tryout (PTO) contract was good for just 25 games, and could have been terminated by the Roadrunners at any time.

Theisen's big showing came after he led ASU with 19 goals and 23 assists as a graduate transfer. His 42 points were a single-season record for the Sun Devils. He was an ASU team captain. Before that, the Michigan native spent four seasons at Notre Dame.

Theisen told the Star in March that "it was tough to adjust at first … but you can’t complain living in Arizona.

"The weather’s great here every day, I was going to the rink in flip flops in January, which I’ve never had before, so I loved every second of it.”

Theisen is the first Sun Devil to ever sign with Coyotes' organization. The Roadrunners are the Coyotes' top minor-league affiliate, and are owned by the team.

Compiled in part from a news release.

