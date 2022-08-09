Roadrunners re-sign forwards Cameron Hebig, Travis Barron to 1-year deals

The Tucson Roadrunners have re-signed forwards Cameron Hebig and Travis Barron to one-year contracts.

The 25-year-old Hebig appeared in all 68 games for the Roadrunners last season, scoring a career-high 13 goals and 12 assists. One one Roadrunner has played more games than Hebig's 97 over the last two seasons.

“Cameron’s energy and puck pursuit was evident every game,” Roadrunners general manager John Ferguson said in a news release. “His production was consistent and we look for that to take a step forward this coming season.”

Barron, 24, played in 64 games last season.

“Travis Barron made some very good strides and has proven versatility and competitiveness,” Ferguson said. “We look forward to seeing the improvements that he made this offseason and look for him to contribute on a nightly basis.”

The Roadrunners open their season October 14 in Henderson, Nevada. Their first home game is scheduled for Oct. 22.