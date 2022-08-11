 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS

Roadrunners re-sign forwards Tyson Empey, Hudson Elyniuk

  • Updated

Stockton's Connor Mackey (2) rides Tucson's Hudson Elynuik (76) into the boards chasing the puck in the third period of their AHL hockey game at the Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz., January 5, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Tucson Roadrunners have re-signed forwards Tyson Empey and Hudson Elynuik to one-year AHL contracts.

Empey, 27, scored three goals and had nine assists last season while appearing in 63 of 68 games. 

“Tyson proved last season that we can rely on him in all situations and against any opponent,” Roadrunners general manager John Ferguson said. “We look for him to bring his competitiveness every night.”

Elynuik, 25, added three goals and six assists in 25 games. He played the first three seasons of his pro career with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

“Hudson’s improved play last season made him a quality contributor at both ends of the ice,” said Ferguson. “Unfortunately his season was interrupted with injuries. We look for him to pick up where he left off as an energy power forward in our lineup.”

Tucson, the top minor-league affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, open their season Oct. 14.

Compiled in part from a news release.

