Roadrunners ready to ride recent momentum on first-ever road trip to Vegas-area’s Silver Knights

“We kind of did everything right,” Fasching said after the Roadrunners’ win Saturday. “It was a big transformation from the game yesterday. Obviously giving up that many goals wasn’t something we wanted to do. To only give up one late was a big accomplishment for us tonight.”

Still, the Roadrunners will more than likely be without Fasching or top-scoring defensemen Kyle Capobianco in Nevada. Both were recalled this week to the Coyotes’ taxi squad.

The bus trip north mark’s Tucson’s first-ever trip to face the Pacific Division’s newest team, and just the second series the teams have played so far. Tucson’s aforementioned 4-2 win over the Silver Knights came on April 3, following up a pair of 3-1 losses the same week, all in Tucson Arena.

After the first meeting between the teams on March 31, Potvin said he could see a new rivalry budding.

“I can see it definitely being a rivalry,” Potvin said. “We’re going to be playing them here quite often. Obviously they’ve got a good team we want to beat, and that’s going to set a tone for the years and games to come.

“They’re a stingy team. They play to their strengths. They play a good, patient game, and sometimes it can make us fall on the sword,” he added. “They’re the top team right now. So we’re going to try to push and do everything we can to measure our game and our stacks against theirs, and do what we can to keep building toward closing or narrowing that gap.”