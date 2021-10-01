Roadrunners roster begins to take shape as training camp, first preseason game nears

The Roadrunners will play their first exhibition game Wednesday at Tucson Arena against the Henderson Silver Knights. The 6:30 p.m. tilt is the first of scheduled preseason games, and the only in Tucson.

The Roadrunners open their regular season on the road against the Stockton Heat for a Friday-Saturday double-dip, Oct. 15-16. Their first regular-season home comes a week later, when the Texas Stars visit Tucson Arena on Oct. 23 (7 p.m.) and Oct. 24 (4 p.m.).

After the last two seasons were shortened, the Roadrunners will return to their traditional 68-game schedule this year. Starting in 2022-23, all AHL teams will play a 72-game schedule, meaning Roadrunners fans will have two additional dates to see their team in its home building.

That change is part of an effort to stabilize the AHL’s schedule league-wide. While the Pacific’s nine teams will all play 68 games again this year, 10 AHL teams will skate 76 times, and another 12 will play 72 times.

Roadrunners vaxxed

Armstrong said recently that 100% of Coyotes players, managers, coaches and other personnel are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Roadrunners are at 100%, too. Their list includes coaches, equipment and training staff, and all other team personnel.

NHL officials have said they expect 98% of players league-wide to be fully vaccinated by the start of the season later this month. While no such threshold has been shared regarding the AHL, the heavy majority of players eventually assigned to Tucson will be on two-way NHL contracts via the Coyotes.