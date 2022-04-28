Roadrunners rout Gulls, have something to play for in Friday's season finale

The Tucson Roadrunners returned home to snap their four-game losing streak and earn a chance to win some hardware.

The Roadrunners (22-39-5-1) scored six times in the last two periods on Thursday night to beat the San Diego Gulls 6-2. Eleven Roadrunners tallied points.

“It’s been a tough season for the group, but I gotta give it to them,” said Roadrunners coach Jay Varady. “They’ve stuck with it in all situations and I think it showed tonight, just balance in our line up with everybody contributing.”

The Roadrunners host San Diego again on Friday at 7 p.m. in the season finale. With a win in regulation, Tucson can take the I-8 Border Trophy for the fifth straight season.

“I think it’s just something to play for tomorrow night,” Varady said. “They’re a team that’s gonna get ready for the playoffs, we’re a team that it’s our last game and gives us a little something to shoot for.”

San Diego opened up the scoring with a goal by forward Alex Limoges at 10:58 in the second.

Tucson responded 25 seconds into the third with a goal from Colin Theisen assisted by defenseman Cole Hults. Theisen has five goals and 11 points in 15 games since joining the Roadrunners after he finished his college career at ASU last month.

“The game was good, obviously started out 0-1 there early in the game there, I mean that’s great, you just gotta keep pushing back and one at a time,” Theisen said. “And that’s what we did and we just kept our foot on the pedal.”

The Roadrunners took the lead at 12:05 in the second thanks to a short handed score from forward Travis Barron, assisted by forward Cameron Hebig and defenseman Doyle Somerby.

Ninety seconds later, forward Terry Broadhurst scored, assisted by Theisen. It’s Theisen’s third multi-point outing since turning pro.

“You try to get your feet wet, going into pro hockey as a rookie you don’t really know what you’re going to get, so every opportunity you just gotta take advantage of and that’s what I’m trying to do,” Theisen said.

At 17:40 in the second, Tucson defenseman Ty Emberson scored, with an assist from forward Stephen Harper. San Diego struck back about a minute and a half later though, with a goal from forward Greg Printz.

Then Roadrunners forward Stephen Harper scored at 14:13 in the third, assisted by forwards Hudson Fasching and Jan Jenik.

The Roadrunners are 24-18-0-1 against San Diego in the last five season and 3-4-0-0 this year.

Tucson outshot San Diego 33-18. The Roadrunners were 0 for 3 on the power play but killed all four of San Diego’s.

Tucson goalie Rasmus Korhonen made 16 saves to pick up his second win in the United States.

“Rasmus has had a really good visit,” Varady said. “He came in, we really didn’t really know if he was going to play, he was able to come in, get the net, get a couple wins, he’s done a fantastic job.”

Slap shots

• The AHL announced the All-Rookie Team on Thursday and the First and Second All-Star Teams on Thursday. No Roadrunners were selected.

• The Roadrunners have Fan Appreciation Encore deals for the season finale. Also fans who bring a stuffed toy will get a raffle ticket with a chance to win a team-signed jersey.

• Thursday marked the second time this season that the Roadrunners have scored four goals in one period and the fifth time they’ve scored at least six, the second against San Diego.

Friday • Who: San Diego Gulls (28-33-4-2) at Roadrunners (22-39-5-1) • When: 7 p.m. • Radio: 1450-AM

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

