Roadrunners rout Reign to end skid

Brayden Burke scored two goals as the Tucson Roadrunners put a stop to their five-game losing streak with a dominant 5-1 win at Ontario on Saturday night in an American Hockey League game.
Michael Chaput, Hudson Fasching and Cam Dineen also scored for Tucson (29-14-1-1), which took control with three goals in the second period to take a 4-0 lead.
Saturday was Game 3 of Tucson's seven-game Gem Show road trip.
Tucson moved four points ahead of second-place Stockton, which lost 5-2 at Iowa on Saturday. The Roadrunners outshot the Reign 42-22 and were 3 of 8 on the power play to Ontario's 0 for 2.
Tucson next visits Colorado at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.