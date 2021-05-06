Roadrunners routed by host Stars in Texas

One game after a record-setting win, the Tucson Roadrunners were routed by host Texas on Thursday night in an American Hockey League game.

The Stars won 7-2 over the last-place Roadrunners, who were coming off a 9-2 blowout win at San Diego on Saturday night. Tucson set a franchise record for goals in a game in that victory.

Jalen Smereck and Jordan Schmaltz scored Thursday for the Roadrunners (12-18-2-0). Schmaltz's goal early in the second period cut the lead to 3-2, but Texas scored the game's final four goals.

Texas scored three goals in both the first and third periods in improving to 15-15-3-0.

The teams meet again in Cedar Park, Texas, at 5 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on 1450-AM. It will be Tucson's last road game of the year, before the Roadrunners return home for their final two regular-season contests on May 14 and 16.