The Tucson Roadrunners came into Saturday night's American League Hockey game having won 15 of their 19 games this season, but suffered a surprising 6-2 blowout loss to host San Diego, which entered the game tied for last place in the Pacific Division.
First-place Tucson (15-5-0-0) was tied 1-1 late in the first period before allowing three goals in six minutes spanning the first and second periods.
Lane Pederson scored in the first period for the Roadrunners to tie the game, and Brayden Burke notched the other goal to cut the deficit to 4-2 in the second.
Tucson had entered on a four-game winning streak, having outscored its opponents 23-8 in that stretch.
The Roadrunners return home to host Colorado at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Tucson Arena. Both games will air on 1450-AM.