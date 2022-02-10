Roadrunners' season-long road trip hits final leg; club will play at Colorado on Friday and Saturday

The Tucson Roadrunners will wrap up their six-game road trip, the longest of their season, when they open a two-game series Friday night against the Colorado Eagles in Loveland, Colorado.

Tucson is 1-3 so far on the trip, which began last weekend in San Diego. In four games against the Gulls and Abbotsford Canucks, the club was outscored 22-13 — including 5-0 in Wednesday night's loss in Canada.

Still, Tucson (14-21-2-1, eighth place in the AHL Pacific Division) has managed to find some bright spots. Michael Carcone was named the AHL's Player of the Week after scoring five total goals over two games against the Gulls in San Diego. Tucson lost the opener, 5-3, before winning Saturday's game, 5-4.

"Things just clicked" in the weekend series, Carcone said. "I was fortunate enough to get those honors."

Goaltender David Tendeck made his AHL debut on Wednesday, stopping all 17 shots after Josef Korenar was pulled from a 5-0 Tucson loss. Tendeck was a sixth-round draft pick of the Coyotes organization in 2018.