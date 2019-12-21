Roadrunners set club record with 8-0 win on Teddy Bear Toss night

The Tucson Roadrunners continued their dominant December with an 8-0 rout of visiting Ontario on Saturday on Teddy Bear Toss night at Tucson Arena.
The Roadrunners (23-5-0-0), who have the best winning percentage in the American Hockey League, notched the biggest margin of victory in franchise history while running their winning streak to a club-record eight.
Tucson has outscored its eight foes in December by a combined 33-10.
The Roadrunners scored three goals in the first period, three in the second and two in the third. The first goal of the night, by Michael Bunting nine minutes into the game, resulted in thousands of the Teddy Bears being thrown on the ice in the fourth annual charity event.
Andy Miele and Jon Martin scored twice in the win, while Jeremy Gregoire, Hudson Fasching and Brayden Burke all scored once.
Tucson goalie Ivan Prosvetov earned his first AHL shutout. He's now 9-1 on the season.
The Roadrunners are off until Saturday when they host Colorado at 7 p.m. The game will air on 1450-AM.