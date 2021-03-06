Roadrunners show fight, but don’t have enough in 4-2 loss, giving visiting Stars three-game sweep

“I’ve been out for a few weeks now, so coming into the lineup, I want to bring that energy. I’ve been fresh, so there’s no excuse to skate as hard as I could,” Hancock said. “It was just getting ready and being ready for the last few weeks, doing skates with Potvin and (assistant coach John) Slaney. They’ve been great with me.”

Added Potvin: “You know he’s been wanting this opportunity, and been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. I give him a lot of credit … It’s obviously not easy to be patient.”

McGregor, who scored his first career professional goal in Friday’s loss, assisted Hancock’s first goal a minute before the second intermission. Sucese, who assisted Hancock’s second score five minutes into the third, has had his name show up in spots on the scoresheet this season in 10 games played — but hardly for lack of taking his own chances. Sucese has a goal and two assists on the year, but has also taken the fourth-most shots on goal of any Roadrunner this season while usually skating on the team’s third or fourth line. He trails only top scorers Kevin Roy, Michael Bunting and Lane Pederson in that category.