Roadrunners shut out in Iowa in first of two-game set

  Updated
The host Iowa Wild scored 3:35 into Friday night's game and poured it on from there in blanking the visiting Tucson Roadrunners 5-0 in an American Hockey League game.

The Wild (8-3-1-0) scored twice in the first period and twice more in the second to take command. Iowa outshot the Roadrunners 34-17.

Tucson (4-6-1-0) went 0 for 4 on the power play.

The teams meet again at noon Sunday in Des Moines. Tucson's next home game is next Friday at 7 p.m. against Abbotsford.

