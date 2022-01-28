Roadrunners' skid hits seven as Bakersfield wins at Tucson Arena

The Tucson Roadrunners’ late rally came up short Friday night as their losing streak reached seven games.
Tucson (12-18-2-1) scored a pair of goals in the second half of the third period of its 5-4 loss to Bakersfield Condors at home. The Roadrunners have dropped 10 of their last 11.
“I thought we played a competitive game, but that’s not good enough right now,” said Roadrunners coach Jay Varady. “We gotta play with a little more detail, can’t give up on their attacks, they’re good in transition and we gave them some open looks tonight and they were able to capitalize.”
Bakersfield (16-9-3-3) also beat Tucson 6-2 on Wednesday in the Old Pueblo and 6-3 last week in California.
The first period, which featured Tucson goals by center Jan Jenik and right wing Cameron Hebig was back and forth. The Roadrunners outshot the Condors 28-18.
"I think it’s a hard-working group,” Varady said. “They’ve been extremely resilient, they come in every day focused, ready to get better and that’s part of our mission here, we just got to find a way each day to get a little better.”
Bakersfield went up 5-2 with 7:49 left in the game on right wing Raphael Lavoie’s second goal of the night. However, Tucson responded a 15 seconds later with a goal by defenseman Cam Crotty, his first of the season.
“It’s always nice on a personal note but it would’ve been a lot sweeter if we could finish the comeback,” Crotty said. “Obviously that’s where the focus is: to get the 'W' but for sure, a guy like me scoring a goal every once in a while is fun.”
Tucson couldn’t cash in on about 40 seconds of a two-man advantage late in the third period, down 5-3. Then they didn’t convert on the last part of the power play after pulling their goalie but right wing Hudson Fasching scored a short-handed goal with 1:11 left in the game.
Hebig also had two assists, along with Tucson left wing Terry Broadhurst.
The Roadrunners and Condors wrap up the three-game series on Saturday at the Tucson Arena at 7 p.m. It’s Tucson’s last home game until Feb. 19 when it will host Henderson.
Slap shots
- Tucson assumed their “El Lazo” (Spanish for lariat or lasso) identity for the second time this season on Friday night. In addition to Hispanic themed promotions during the game, Tucson wore their El Lazo sweaters, with a logo featuring a Roadrunner skull wearing a cowboy hat, a lasso and the Arizona flag. Tucson’s other El Lazo game was a 5-1 loss to the San Diego on Oct. 29.
- On Saturday the Roadrunners will host Star Wars Night. The Force will be with the first 250 kids in costume as they will receive a free ticket to Youth Jersey Giveaway Night on Feb. 19.