Roadrunners' skid hits seven as Bakersfield wins at Tucson Arena

The Tucson Roadrunners’ late rally came up short Friday night as their losing streak reached seven games.

Tucson (12-18-2-1) scored a pair of goals in the second half of the third period of its 5-4 loss to Bakersfield Condors at home. The Roadrunners have dropped 10 of their last 11.

“I thought we played a competitive game, but that’s not good enough right now,” said Roadrunners coach Jay Varady. “We gotta play with a little more detail, can’t give up on their attacks, they’re good in transition and we gave them some open looks tonight and they were able to capitalize.”

Bakersfield (16-9-3-3) also beat Tucson 6-2 on Wednesday in the Old Pueblo and 6-3 last week in California.

The first period, which featured Tucson goals by center Jan Jenik and right wing Cameron Hebig was back and forth. The Roadrunners outshot the Condors 28-18.

"I think it’s a hard-working group,” Varady said. “They’ve been extremely resilient, they come in every day focused, ready to get better and that’s part of our mission here, we just got to find a way each day to get a little better.”