Roadrunners start road stretch with loss in San Diego

  • Updated
Tucson Roadrunners logo

Michael Carcone scored twice, but the Tucson Roadrunners lost 5-3 at San Diego on Friday in the first of six straight road games.

Hudson Fasching opened the scoring, giving the Roadrunners a 1-0 lead in the American Hockey League game eight minutes into the contest.

The teams were tied at 2 after two periods, but San Diego scored twice in the first 5:32 of the third period to go up 4-2.

Carcone's second goal with 6:40 left cut Tucson's deficit to 4-3, but the Gulls (14-19-2-0) wrapped up the scoring with a goal with 26 seconds left.

Tucson dropped to 13-18-2-1.

The teams meet again in San Diego at 8 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on 1450-AM. Tucson won't be home again until Feb. 19.

Related to this story

Most Popular

