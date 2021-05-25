Roadrunners struggled in standings, but found 'a lot of wins' in player development

On paper, the Tucson Roadrunners wrapped up their pandemic-reconfigured 2021 schedule last week every bit a bottom-tier team among the American Hockey League’s 28 participants this season.

They won barely 40% of their regular-season games while averaging just 2.86 goals per game. Both those number were both fifth from the bottom, league-wide, while the Roadrunners’ 3.5 average goals against wasn’t much better — a bottom-six mark.

But that’s not the whole story, contends first-year Tucson head coach Steve Potvin, who took over the club after three years as an assistant.

Potvin has long pointed to the two-pronged approach often consistent with AHL teams when making his own assessment of whether the Roadrunners are successful or not. His players tend to agree.

On the one hand, said rookie forward Jan Jenik, “you always want to win every single game and you're always trying to do your best out there.”

On the other: geographically and operationally-close AHL franchises serve as development centers for NHL clubs. That’s the role the Roadrunners play for the Coyotes — and on that front, the 2021 season will eventually be seen as a success, Potvin notes.