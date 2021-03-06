 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roadrunners to allow limited number of fans starting March 16
editor's pick alert

Roadrunners to allow limited number of fans starting March 16

101919-spt-roadrunners-p27.jpg

The Tucson Roadrunners will allow fans back into Tucson Arena starting March 16.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 2019

The Tucson Roadrunners will allow fans back into Tucson Arena starting with their March 16 game against the Ontario Reign. The Pima County Health Department is allowing 650 fans per game — 10% of the arena’s capacity — to begin with.

Season-ticket holders will receive top priority for tickets. Whatever tickets aren't used will be released to the general public. All fans are required to follow new policies and procedures, including social distancing.

The club has played in empty arenas since the start of a shortened 2021 season.

“The Roadrunners are proud to be the first pro sports organization in Tucson to invite spectators back to live events,” said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. “Our entire focus for the last several months has been developing and implementing an approved plan to return fans safely to our games. We thank Pima County, the City of Tucson, Rio Nuevo, Visit Tucson and Tucson Arena for their support and assistance throughout this process.”

Saturday's news came just after the puck dropped between the Roadrunners and the Texas Stars.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Adia Barnes says Arizona's 'defensive intensity' carried team to 16-point win

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News