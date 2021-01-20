 Skip to main content
Roadrunners to play two home exhibition games at an empty Tucson Arena
Roadrunners to play two home exhibition games at an empty Tucson Arena

  • Updated
The Tucson Roadrunners will play two closed exhibition games at Tucson Arena in the coming weeks, and more plans for the club's truncated AHL season should be announced in the coming days.

The team will play San Jose Barracuda on Jan. 27 and Feb. 1, with both games starting at 5 p.m. No fans are allowed at the games because of COVID-19 protocols, though they will air on 1450-AM.

The club will open its exhibition season Jan. 24-25 with a pair of exhibitions at the Ontario Reign.

Roadrunners officials have said they're planning to play their home games at Tucson Arena — ice was laid there last week — though it's unclear if, or when, fans will be allowed to attend. The club is the top minor-league affiliate for the NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

