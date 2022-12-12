Roadrunners to see plenty of Firebirds, Gulls during busy stretch

The next two weeks for the Tucson Roadrunners will feel very familiar.

On Tuesday, the Roadrunners (10-7-4-0) host the Coachella Valley Firebirds (12-4-3-0) at 6:30 p.m. in an American Hockey League game. After that two-game series, they travel to San Diego for a game against the Gulls and then play at Coachella Valley for a pair before playing two more against San Diego (6-18-0-0) at home.

“I guess it makes it easier for the staff but I think for the players they get to a point where it gets a little bit monotonous for them and they’re hearing the same message,” said Tucson head coach Steve Potvin.

The Coachella Valley and San Diego tilts means seven games in 11 days.

“I think it’s just kinda crucial to make it like a playoff series and make it hard to play against,” said Tucson left wing Travis Barron. “We play against them a lot, so make it tough for them to come into our building and play physical, play the right way and they don’t want to play us.”

The Roadrunners are also in a stretch where they play 16 games against California teams. Their last game against a non-Golden State squad was Nov. 16 against Henderson. That stretch ends Dec. 30 when they face the Texas Stars.

Scoring stars

Three of the league’s best scorers were or will be at the Tucson Arena during this home stand.

Roadrunners forward Michael Carcone has 27 points this season, including eight goals.

“I think he’s been doing really well,” Potvin said. “I think he has some clear objectives and he wants to take the next step.”

With 1.35 points per game, Carcone is on pace for 97 this year. The Roadrunners’ record is 57, set by forward Matias Maccelli last season, although he did play 23 games for the Coyotes in 2021-22.

Carcone set the Roadrunners record for goals last year with 24 goals and also led Tucson in goals the year before.

This home stand features the top point scorer from last year; center Andrew Poturalski had 101 for Chicago. Poturalski is playing for Coachella Valley now.

“It definitely puts some pressure on our D and some pressure on our game,” Potvin said. “Our tracking has to be very strong. Our details have to be in order.”

Through Sunday’s games, Carcone is seventh in the league in points and Poturalski is eighth and Tynan.

Pacific power

The AHL’s biggest division could also be its strongest.

After Sunday’s slate, seven out of the 10 teams in the Pacific have a winning record. Tucson is in seventh and Coachella Valley fourth.

“You can see the standings are very narrow and a team wins two or three here and they’re back at the top,” Potvin said.

The Central and North divisions have seven teams and the Atlantic has eight. The Atlantic has six teams with winning records, the North has four and the Central five.