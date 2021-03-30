Roadrunners’ top-flight penalty kill, led by Steenbergen, others, usher in second half of 2021 schedule

It’s a role Steenbergen has taken even more seriously considering his offensive numbers.

“Obviously with the PK I’ve had to adapt to a different role than I’ve had in past years,” he said.

Prior to his three seasons in Tucson, Steenbergen was an offensive force with the Swift Current Broncos, potting 98 combined goals in his final two junior major junior seasons.

“I’m getting my chances still. If I wasn’t getting those chances, I’d be worried,” he said. “Eventually it will start clicking and hopefully come in bunches.

“I’m doing other things well, I think. Turning pucks over. Being stingy in the (defensive) zone. That goes for all the guys on the PK right now. We’re making it hard for the other teams.”

Steenbergen’s statline does have another glaring number, though: it’s zero — as in the number of penalty minutes he’s served through 18 games.

There’s an argument that Steenbergen has been better on that front than nearly all of the 800-or-so non-goalies to skate for an AHL team this season.