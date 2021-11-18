Roadrunners try to tackle mystery of .500 record with two-game series at Iowa

The Tucson Roadrunners are a hair under .500 as they head into this weekend’s two-game set against the Iowa Wild.

Even still, no team has more success so far against the best teams in the American Hockey League’s Western Conference through the season’s first five weeks.

On opening night, the Roadrunners took down host Stockton in overtime, 1-0. Through 11 games, the Heat (9-0-2-0) are one of only two AHL teams to not lose in regulation.

And last weekend, the Roadrunners dropped eight on Ontario (10-1-0-1) — which had been previously unbeaten in regulation — in a resounding win in Tucson Arena.

With victories over the top two teams in the Western Conference, the Roadrunners (4-5-1-0) would be due for a break this weekend, right?

Not quite. The Wild (7-3-1-0) closed out last weekend tied for the conference’s third-best record.

For Tucson head coach Jay Varady, it's not enough to beat the AHL’s best just occasionally.

“Are we better than a .500 team or not? The standings tell us that we aren’t right now,” Varady said. “So we need to do something more. We have to find the next step.