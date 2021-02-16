Roadrunners will air six games on local television starting Saturday

Fans may not yet be able to see the Tucson Roadrunners in person, but they can see watch local American Hockey League team from the comfort of their own couch.

The Roadrunners announced Tuesday that KWBA Channel 8/58 — known as the CW Tucson — will televise six upcoming home games.

The first of those live broadcasts: Saturday’s 2 p.m. game against the San Jose Barracuda, with Adrian Denny doing play-by-play.

This is Denny’s third season calling all Roadrunners’ home and road games on the radio via 1450-AM, the local Fox Sports Radio affiliate. Denny said he has wanted to find a way to get the Roadrunners on local television since he arrived. The TV call will be a simulcast of Denny’s existing play-by-play.

“The biggest thing on TV is telling the story,” Denny said of managing a simulcast, as compared to radio-specific call. “Radio is play-by-play. They’re relying on you to find out where the puck is. But on TV, they see the puck, so filling in around that with exciting content is huge.”

KWBA is available to Cox subscribers on Channels 8 and 1008 (HD); is Channel 8 for Comcast viewers, and Channel 58 for those with DirecTV or Dish Network. Over the air, it’s Channel 58.1.