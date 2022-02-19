Roadrunners win in final seconds in 'electric' environment

It was the Roadrunners’ first game after their three-week long Gem Show road trip. Tucson’s odyssey took them from San Diego to Abbotsford, British Colombia, to Colorado, and they also practiced in the Coyotes’ lame duck arena.

"We’ve been talking about it a lot this week, just the ability to come in here and have practices, talk about things we needed to get accomplished with a few practices as opposed to kinda play, day off, play, play, travel day,” Varady said.

Henderson defenseman Derrick Pouliot scored 2:31 into the game. Then five minutes in to the second period, Jenik equalized, assisted by defenseman Doyle Somerby and right wing Hudson Fasching.

A little over six minutes later, Macclli scored, assisted by Carcone and Somerby but the Silver Knights (22-15-2-1) evened it up with a goal by left Sven Baertschi with 18 seconds left in the period.

The Silver Knights took the lead 4:15 into the third period on a power play goal by Baertschi but Tucson tied it with a power play goal by Jenik, assisted by Macclli with 7:55 left.

Tucson was 2 for 4 on the power play.