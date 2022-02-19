Roadrunners win in final seconds in 'electric' environment

The Tucson Roadrunners’ return to the friendly confines of Tucson Arena featured a last-minute win before their biggest crowd in years.
The Roadrunners (16-22-2-1) beat the Henderson Silver Knights 4-3 on Saturday thanks to a power-play goal with 15.6 seconds left by right wing Michael Carcone, assisted by forward Matias Maccelli and center Jan Jenik.
“It was pretty cool, I got a lucky bounce there, good plays by Macclli and (left wing Ben) McCartney on the entry and lucky enough to just give it my stick and put it in,” said Carcone, who also had two assists.
It was the second time this year that the Roadrunners erased a third-period deficit and won it in the final minute.
“That’s the best feeling, that’s why we play hockey to win some games and to score with 15 seconds left, there’s nothing better,” Jenik said.
The attendance was 5,502, Tucson's most since Nov. 9, 2019.
"It was great, it was electric in here,” said Roadrunners coach Jay Varady. “It was great to see this many people come out, a lot of stuff going on in Tucson tonight, UofA’s playing Oregon, Oregon State, I don’t know, one of those schools and to have two big crowds in the city, it’s exciting, it’s nice to see people back out.”
It was the Roadrunners’ first game after their three-week long Gem Show road trip. Tucson’s odyssey took them from San Diego to Abbotsford, British Colombia, to Colorado, and they also practiced in the Coyotes’ lame duck arena.
"We’ve been talking about it a lot this week, just the ability to come in here and have practices, talk about things we needed to get accomplished with a few practices as opposed to kinda play, day off, play, play, travel day,” Varady said.
Henderson defenseman Derrick Pouliot scored 2:31 into the game. Then five minutes in to the second period, Jenik equalized, assisted by defenseman Doyle Somerby and right wing Hudson Fasching.
A little over six minutes later, Macclli scored, assisted by Carcone and Somerby but the Silver Knights (22-15-2-1) evened it up with a goal by left Sven Baertschi with 18 seconds left in the period.
The Silver Knights took the lead 4:15 into the third period on a power play goal by Baertschi but Tucson tied it with a power play goal by Jenik, assisted by Macclli with 7:55 left.
Tucson was 2 for 4 on the power play.
“Those guys create every night, they’re a unit that’s been clicking,” Varady said. “They’re able to make plays, there’s multiple threats on the unit and they came up huge at the end of the game for us.
Henderson was 1 for 3 on the power play and Tucson outshot the Silver Knights 34-26.
Slap shots
- Sunday afternoon’s game will continue the Roadrunners’ Kids Weekend. Fans 12-and-under will be admitted free with a paying adult and children will also receive a Kids Educational Workbook.
- The TCC added new LED screens to the south end of the Tucson Arena in the party deck area. During the game they showed mascot Dusty skating past the Tucson Roadrunners logo font.