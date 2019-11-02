Brayden Burke scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Tucson Roadrunners a 4-3 win over host Stockton on Saturday night in an American Hockey League game.
Nick Merkley and Jeremy Gregoire scored in the first period for Tucson, while Michael Bunting found the net in the second.
Tucson (7-3-0-0) snapped a two-game losing streak. First-place Stockton fell to 7-1-1-1.
The Roadrunners visits San Jose at 4 p.m. Sunday in a game that will air on 1450-AM. Tucson's next home games are against Stockton at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.