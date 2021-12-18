 Skip to main content
Roadrunners win in overtime over host Ontario

  • Updated
Tucson Roadrunners logo

Vladislav Kolyachonokv scored 59 seconds into overtime to give the Tucson Roadrunners a 4-3 win over the host Ontario Reign in an American Hockey League game on Saturday night.

Cameron Hebig, Michael Carcone and Cole Hults also scored for Tucson (10-9-2-0), which outshot the Reign 32-21 in the win.

Tucson is next in action at Abbotsford at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The game will air on 1450-AM.

The Roadrunners' next home game is at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve against San Diego at Tucson Arena.

