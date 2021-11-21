Roadrunners win to earn split of two-game road series at Iowa

Arizona Daily Star
Matias Maccelli and Terry Broadhurst scored early in the first period and the Tucson Roadrunners held on to beat host Iowa 2-1 in an American Hockey League game Sunday.
Maccelli found the net 5:37 into the game and Broadhurst scored just over a minute later to make it 2-0.
The Roadrunners didn't score again and finished 0 for 5 on the power play, but Iowa was only able to manage a goal late in the first period.
The Wild had blanked visiting Tucson 5-0 on Friday night.
Tucson (5-6-1-0) next hosts Abbotsford at 7 p.m. Friday. The contest will air on 1450-AM.
