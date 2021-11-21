 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roadrunners win to earn split of two-game road series at Iowa
AHL: ROADRUNNERS 2, WILD 1

Roadrunners win to earn split of two-game road series at Iowa

Tucson Roadrunners logo

Matias Maccelli and Terry Broadhurst scored early in the first period and the Tucson Roadrunners held on to beat host Iowa 2-1 in an American Hockey League game Sunday.

Maccelli found the net 5:37 into the game and Broadhurst scored just over a minute later to make it 2-0.

The Roadrunners didn't score again and finished 0 for 5 on the power play, but Iowa was only able to manage a goal late in the first period.

The Wild had blanked visiting Tucson 5-0 on Friday night.

Tucson (5-6-1-0) next hosts Abbotsford at 7 p.m. Friday. The contest will air on 1450-AM.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Peng Shuai appears in new video taken at Beijing tennis event

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News