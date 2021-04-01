Roadrunners with Frozen Four experience know all too well that ‘madness’ extends beyond the hardwood

While most Southern Arizona sports fans will be focused on the Arizona women’s basketball team’s first-ever trip to the Final Four, there’s a chunk of the Tucson Roadrunners’ roster that has seen first-hand that the madness extends beyond the hardwood.

The Roadrunners (7-11-1-0) will square off against the Henderson Silver Knights (16-3-0-0) on Friday with nine players boasting NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey experience. Four reached college hockey’s pinnacle — the NCAA’s Frozen Four.

“I think that’s probably the most fun I’ve ever had playing hockey. It was an absolute blast,” said Tucson goaltender Connor LaCouvee, who played in the 2015 Frozen Four as a backup goaltender for Boston University. “We came one shot away from winning a national championship.”

The Terriers lost that year’s championship to Providence, 4-3.

This season, LaCouvee’s other college team — Minnesota State — has a shot itself at a national crown after earning the first Frozen Four berth in program history this past weekend.

LaCouvee, his finance degree in tow after three years splitting time in net at BU, was a graduate transfer to the Minnesota State campus in Mankato prior to the 2017-18 season.