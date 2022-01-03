Roster uncertainties and postponements aplenty pace Roadrunners’ return to ice

For Tucson Roadrunners’ head coach Jay Varady, the American Hockey League’s prescribed holiday break feels, in most years, like the midway point of the season — even if under the most common circumstances it’s not quite that divided.

With the AHL’s schedule starting mid-October and ending in April, teams play more games after the calendar turns to Jan. 1.

Even still, for Varady, “Christmas always feels like halfway through the season.

“You always kind of come back and think, ‘Hey, we’re going to make this a really good second half,’” he said.

But this year, after a rush of postponements due to league COVID protocols and travel concerns across the U.S. Canadian border, things are even more out of whack than usual in the AHL.

As the Roadrunners prepare to open their post-holiday portion of the schedule at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Stockton Heat in Tucson Arena, they’ll do so having played the fewest games of any AHL Western Conference team. The Roadrunners’ 21 games so far — roughly 31% of their expected 68-game schedule — is tied for the fewest played among the 31 teams.