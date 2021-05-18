Same old story as Roadrunners struggle to score, are eliminated from tournament

"That was great work by the forwards in the corner," Jenik said. "I tried to go between (Korenar's) legs, and it worked out."

Jenik ends the season with points in eight of his past nine games with both the Roadrunners and the Arizona Coyotes. In the process, he became the second player in the Coyotes franchise history to get two points in his first two NHL games.

Jenik's goal forced the Barracuda out of their defensive posture and energized the Roadrunners, who tried exploiting their speed. But nearly 8 1/2 minutes after Jenik scored, San Jose tied the score on a fluke goal.

Stationed at the left boards, Nicolas Meloche passed to Evan Weinger at the left post. But the puck deflected off Weinger's skate and into the net at 11:24 of the period.

The Roadrunners had a chance to move ahead with three minutes left in the second period. Dysin Mayo's shot hit the left post and dribbled across the goal crease to Sucese, who tried to poke the puck inside the opposite post. But Korenar fell on it.

Then with 10:42 left in the game, San Jose took the lead. Jayden Halbgewachs stole the puck from Victor Soderstrom behind the net passed to Jake McGrew, who beat goalie Ivan Prosvetov on the glove side. Prosvetov finished with 18 saves.