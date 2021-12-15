Silver Knights pull away late to shut out Roadrunners, complete sweep in Tucson

A night after the Tucson Roadrunners squandered a two-goal, third-period lead to the Henderson Silver Knights, the Roadrunners regrouped to display of one of their best defensive performances of the 2021-22 season.

Even still, all the Roadrunners had to show for that effort Wednesday night in Tucson Arena was a 3-0 loss to a Henderson team surging up the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division standings.

Despite holding Henderson to one goal and limiting the Silver Knights to just 21 shots through roughly the game’s first 52 minutes, the Roadrunners were done in by two Henderson markers just 1:41 apart down the stretch.

Even with being shut out, and Tucson suffering its third straight loss after previously winning five of six outings, Roadrunners’ head coach Jay Varady wasn’t disappointed with his team’s effort or the ability of the Roadrunners (9-9-2-0) to match up with the Silver Knights (11-7-1-1).

“Five-on-five, we played a good game. That’s the type of game we’re looking for,” Varady said. “I thought we did a good job defensively. I thought we had lots of scoring chances throughout the game.

“We weren’t able to convert in key times,” he added.