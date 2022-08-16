Steve Potvin named Roadrunners' head coach for second time; ran club in 2020-21 season

Faced with the prospect of hiring a new head coach amid an organization-wide rebuild, the Tucson Roadrunners again chose continuity over wholesale change.

The Arizona Coyotes' top minor-league affiliate named Steve Potvin as its new coach on Tuesday. Potvin, who ran the team in the 2020-21 season, replaces Jay Varady, who spent one year in his second stint with the club before bolting for the Detroit Red Wings' coaching staff in July.

Potvin will be introduced in a news conference Thursday afternoon at Tucson Arena.

“I am beyond appreciative for the opportunity to once again lead the Roadrunners," Potvin said in a news release. "Our staff is looking forward to every challenge with the determination to grow, develop and win.”

Potvin joined the Roadrunners in 2017 as an assistant coach under Mike Van Ryn, and was retained when the club hired Varady to replace Van Ryn a year later.

Varady joined the Arizona Coyotes' coaching staff prior to the 2020-21, and Potvin was promoted to Roadrunners head coach. During one, pandemic-shortened season at the helm, Potvin — everybody calls him "Potsie" — went 13-20-0-3, and the club was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Varady returned to Tucson following the season, and Potvin stayed on as associate head coach.

Potvin joined the Coyotes organization in 2016 as a skills coach. A native of Montreal, Potvin played 16 professional seasons in the AHL and Europe. Potvin and his wife Nada have three children: Max, Nash and Eliana.

“Steve proved two seasons ago that he could lead the Roadrunners behind the bench," Roadrunners general manager John Ferguson said. "He continues to make strides as a head coach and provides internal continuity for our organization. He is absolutely the right candidate at the right time to lead the Tucson Roadrunners now and into the future.”