Teddy Bear Toss is back; Roadrunners asking fans to hurl 5K stuffed animals on to the ice

“It’s definitely kind of a scramble,” Elyniuk said. “You just try to kind of hold the middle and take away as many passing lanes as possible. You try and get your body in front of the puck. I mean, that’s all you can really do.”

With about 35 seconds left on the penalty, and Tucson up 3-1, the Roadrunners’ coaching staff called Elyniuk to the bench to grab a new one even with play still rolling. Yet nearly the second he had a stick in his hands again, goaltender Ivan Prosvetov saw his fatter goalie paddle knocked away on a right-side save. Prosvetov would make another big save without the a few seconds later to help Tucson kill the penalty. He’d finally get behind the net to pick his up once the puck was cleared the length of the ice.

Prosvetov, who as a goalie slides down to ice level often enough to make his seemingly-patented split-pad, sprawling save, has lost his stick on a few occasions amid a scramble in the crease. His mindset when it happens: don’t change anything. Play like nothing is wrong.

“Sometimes, back in the day, if a goalie would lose his stick players will give him theirs,” Prosvetov said, adding that may not be the best course of action anymore. “As a goalie, you can actually play without the stick.

“You’re doing the same thing, and with new pads and new technologies, you’re not really using the stick as much anymore,” he said.