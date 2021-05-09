 Skip to main content
Texas scores two late goals to beat visiting Roadrunners
AHL: Stars 3, Roadrunners 1

Tucson Roadrunners logo

Barrett Hayton's third-period goal tied up the game for the Roadrunners, but Texas went on to win 3-1 over visiting Tucson in an American Hockey League game Sunday.

Hayton's goal came with 10:45 left. Texas (16-16-3-0) answered with a goal with 7:34 remaining to take the lead, then added a final goal in the last minute in Cedar Park, Texas.

The Roadrunners outshot the Stars 27-26, but were just 1 of 5 on the power play, compared to Texas' 2 of 6.

Tucson (13-19-2-0) will host Ontario on Friday and Sunday for its final home games of the season. Both games will air on 1450-AM.

