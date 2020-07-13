‘They're going to make a difference.’ Eight Roadrunners make Coyotes camp roster

How much do you see the eight Roadrunners contributing in the playoff series?

A: “You can’t sit here and say that they’re going to make a contribution. It’s easy to think that they’re going to play some games, depending on how far we go. I think that there’s going to be some injuries; we’re planning on making a wild ride here so they’re going to make a difference.

“I think it’s just a matter of pushing our other players to make sure that they’re ready, or if there’s injuries they’re prepared to get in the lineup and make a massive difference.”

How did you go about selecting guys from the Roadrunners to bring to camp and what you were expecting from them?

A: “I think we want them to be themselves first off. We picked them because of the success that they had throughout the year, obviously the fit is important. We do have a set amount of numbers that we’re allowed to bring so having to bring an extra goaltender or two.”

Seventeen current Coyotes players have played at least one game in their career with the Roadrunners. What does that say about Tucson’s program?