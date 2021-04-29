Top prospects steadily developing with AHL’s Roadrunners in unique 2021 season

Ivan Prosvetov

• The basics: Goaltender; 6-foot-5; 176 pounds; Draft: 2018 4th round (114th overall)

• Breakdown: “He really is in love with the game. He wears it on his sleeve,” Potvin said.

After 27 games with Tucson last year, it was expected that Prosvetov would carry the lion’s share of the duties in goal for the Roadrunners this season. But plans change, and Prosvetov ultimately made his first start in goal for the Coyotes on April 10. But most of the season he’s been relegated to some sort of NHL backup duty.

“Of course, he wants to play every night,” Potvin said. “But I think he appreciated his time being up in the NHL and observing and watching and being with the coaches there, and then having the opportunity to come back and apply it here has been somewhat of a bonus for him.”

Victor Sodorstrom

• The basics: Defenseman; 6-feet; 196 pounds; Draft: 2019 1st round (11th overall)

• Breakdown: “It’s not always the easiest for a young man to travel across seas, and with that a new style of hockey and new style of living,” Potvin said.