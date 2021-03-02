Tucson h-o-t in OT; ‘I think it just shows the character of our team’

“It can be difficult, but honestly the guys stepped up,” Hill told postgame to Phoenix-area media, when asked about his first action of the season coming after being inserted mid-game.

“As soon as I went in there, we turned the game around and the guys did a great job in front of me.”

See you soon?

The Roadrunners officially open the home part of their schedule Wednesday night against the Texas Stars (4-3-0-0), but they’ll do it in front of a near-empty Tucson Arena.

A pair of 7 p.m. starts Friday and Saturday will also be without spectators present, but the Roadrunners’ front office hopes that will change soon.

“We have presented to Pima County a plan that puts the health and safety of fans, players and staff first and foremost. We are anxious to keep working with them to continue this process,” Roadrunners president Bob Hoffman said in a statement released by the team this week.

“We will let our season ticket members know as soon as possible when we are able to welcome them and other fans back to Tucson Arena for Roadrunners hockey.

No official timetable has been given as to when approval might happen.