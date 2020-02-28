Tucson Roadrunners can't stop the Reign in 8-4 loss in Ontario

The Roadrunners let an early lead slip away as Ontario dominated the final two periods in an 8-4 win over visiting Tucson on Friday night in an American Hockey League game.
Tucson led 2-1 after one period and was tied 3-3 late in the second before the Reign took control. Ontario led 5-3 after the second period and then scored the game's final three goals after the Roadrunners cut the lead to 5-4.
Beau Bennett, Blake Speers, Markus Hannikainen and Michael Bunting all scored for Tucson (32-18-1-2), which remained in first place in the Pacific Division by two points over Stockton despite the loss.
The Roadrunners next play at Bakersfield at 6 p.m. Sunday. The game will air on 1450-AM.