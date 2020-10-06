Tucson Roadrunners hosting drive-thru celebration and donation drive during Saturday's 'Community Day'

The team will be following all current Pima County Health Department guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Fans driving through are also asked to wear face masks and please remain in their vehicles.

Over the past several months, the Roadrunners have hosted several community events, including street hockey equipment and face mask giveaways.

Last month, the team announced the creation of season membership spending accounts, which will allow members to choose the games they want to attend and use their balance to attend Coyotes games. Plans for a return to the ice remain fluid, according to the team's website, and will be guided by state and local authorities, along with health departments and other medical experts. The team has already announced a variety of new policies and requirements for when the season returns.

Slap shots

• The Roadrunners will host members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson for afternoon hockey workshop on Wednesday at the William J. Dawson Memorial DEK Hockey Rink, 3155 E. Grant Road. Club representatives, including Dusty the Roadrunner, will show kids how to handle and shoot a puck, and plan to give away face covers and hold drawings for team merchandise.

• The Coyotes have signed defensemen Kyle Capobianco and Ilya Lyubushkin for next season. Capobianco led all AHL defensemen in points per game last season. The three-time AHL all-star has signed a two-year deal. Lybushkin's deal is for one season.

