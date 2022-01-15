Tucson Roadrunners lose for second straight night as stretch of road games continues

The Tucson Roadrunners fell under .500 with their second three-goal loss in as many nights, falling 4-1 at first-place Stockton on Saturday night.

Stockton scored twice in the first period and once in the second to go up 3-0 in the American Hockey League game.

Cameron Hebig cut the lead to 3-1 on a goal with five minutes remaining in the game.

Tucson had been blanked 3-0 at San Jose on Friday night.

Tucson fell to 12-13-2-1, while Stockton moved to 22-6-2-1.

The Roadrunners are halfway through a stretch of six straight road games. They're next in action at Bakersfield on Wednesday.