Tucson Roadrunners open season with 2-1 win over Silver Knights in Henderson

The Tucson Roadrunners got hot in the second half and kicked off the 2022-2023 season with a 2-1 win over the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday night.

Milos Kelemen and Tyson Empey scoredboth of Tucson's goals in the middle period. Goalie Ivan Prosvetov stopped 29 shots for his third consecutive opening-night victory. The clubs will play again Saturday.

Kelemen buried his first goal midway through the second period after Nathan Smith and Cameron Hebig led the charge into Henderson's zone. Two mintues later, Empey added the club's second qoal.