 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
ROADRUNNERS 2, SILVER KNIGHTS 1

Tucson Roadrunners open season with 2-1 win over Silver Knights in Henderson

Tucson Roadrunners logo

The Tucson Roadrunners got hot in the second half and kicked off the 2022-2023 season with a 2-1 win over the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday night.

Milos Kelemen and Tyson Empey scoredboth of Tucson's goals in the middle period. Goalie Ivan Prosvetov stopped 29 shots for his third consecutive opening-night victory. The clubs will play again Saturday.

Kelemen buried his first goal midway through the second period after Nathan Smith and Cameron Hebig led the charge into Henderson's zone. Two mintues later, Empey added the club's second qoal.

“It was a tough game for us with all the penalties, but the penalty-kill did a great job," Kelemen said. "It was a good win, and we’ll keep going (Saturday).”

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News