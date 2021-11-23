Tucson Roadrunners provide Thanksgiving meals to local families

The Tucson Roadrunners teamed up with fans to provide Thanksgiving dinners to local families, the latest in the team's efforts to, in the words of the team president, "be part of the solution."

On Tuesday, families picked up their dinners — and tickets to Friday's game — at an east-side Boys and Girls Club of Tucson clubhouse. Dusty the Roadrunner and players were on hand to chat with families, who also received Kachina hats to wear to Friday's game.

The event was a partnership between the team, iHeartMedia, Eegee's, Costco, Jr. Roadrunners and fans. Fans who donated $100 to the team's efforts received a Kachina puck signed by goaltender Ivan Prosvetov.

Tuesday's event was the latest community event hosted by the Roadrunners since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. During a time of stress and uncertainty, the club "really wanted to make sure we were being part of a solution," Roadrunners president Bob Hoffman said.

The Roadrunners were first in the AHL's Pacific Division when the pandemic ended their season early in March 2020. Instead of retreating into the woodwork and ruminating about their bad luck, the team did just the opposite, getting out into the community and looking for ways to help.