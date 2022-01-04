Tucson Roadrunners return from long break to beat first-place Stockton again

It’s a new year but there was a familiar result for the Tucson Roadrunners, who picked up another win over the first-place Stockton Heat.

Tucson (11-9-2-0) beat the Heat 2-1 on Tuesday night at home.

"When we play our game, when we play the way we want to, we can beat anyone,” said Roadrunners center Jan Jenik. “Obviously they’re a strong team but never underestimate the Roadrunners."

The Roadrunners host the Heat again on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Tucson Arena.

After the Roadrunners had series with the Abbotsford Canucks and San Diego Gulls postponed, this was their first game since a 4-3 overtime road win over the Ontario Reign on Dec. 18.

“I think it’s just tough, a there’s a lot of time between games,” said Roadrunners coach Jay Varady. “I think if you go back in the AHL history of the season, you’re not going to find that break that we had very often so I thought the guys did a good job with it.”

Stockton (19-4-2-1) has lost seven times this year in 26 games, and the Roadrunners are responsible for three of those defeats.