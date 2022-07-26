 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS

Tucson Roadrunners sign NHL veteran, Olympian for 2023 season

  • Updated

Canada's Adam Cracknell skates off the ice after a loss to the United States in a Feb. 12 game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

 Matt Slocum, Associated Press

The Tucson Roadrunners have signed NHL veteran Adam Cracknell to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season, the club announced Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Crancknell has played 210 NHL games and 627 AHL games in his career, tallying 176 goals and 386 points. He also played for team Canada in this year's Winter Olympics.

“He wants to win, he has great experience, leadership and continues to demonstrate his capability as a professional,” Roadrunners general manager John Ferguson said in a news release. “We are pleased to make Adam a Roadrunner and welcome him to the Tucson community.”

Cracknell has played for the NHL's Ducks, Rangers, Stars, Oilers, Canucks, Blue Jackets and Blues. He has spent the last two years as alternate captain with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. This season, he finished second on the team with 21 goals.

The Roadrunners open the 2022-23 season Oct. 15 in Henderson, Nevada.

