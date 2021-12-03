Tucson Roadrunners stay hot with convincing win in Colorado

The Tucson Roadrunners rolled to their fourth straight win Friday night, beating host Colorado 4-1 in an American Hockey League game.

Hudson Elynuik, JJ Moser and Ben McCartney all scored in the first period for Tucson (8-6-1-0) to put the Roadrunners up 3-0.

Tucson goalie Ivan Prosvetov stopped the first 26 shots he faced and finished with 31 saves overall. The Eagles didn't score until there was less than four minutes left.

Elynuik added his second goal with just six seconds left to wrap up the scoring.

“It shows a lot of character from our team, all the boys blocking shots in the last five minutes when we’re up three, it doesn’t matter," Elynuik said in a press release. "We’re all a team and everyone’s putting their bodies on the line, and it shows a lot about us.”

The teams meet again Saturday night in Loveland, Colorado, at 7:05 p.m. The game will air on 1450-AM.