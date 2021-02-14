Tucson Roadrunners stay perfect with overtime win in Ontario

Michael Bunting scored 32 seconds into overtime to help the Tucson Roadrunners stay perfect on the year with a 4-3 victory over the host Ontario Reign on Sunday in an American Hockey League game.

Michael Carcone scored twice and Kevin Roy also found the net for Tucson (4-0-0-0), which allowed three goals in the first 6:12 of the third period but recovered to win.

The Roadrunners host San Jose three times this week in their first official home games. The two teams met at Tucson Arena last weekend, but the Barracuda were the designated home team due to not being able to play in San Jose becasue of COVID-19 protocols.

The games this week will be Thursday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.)