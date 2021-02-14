 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Roadrunners stay perfect with overtime win in Ontario
Roadrunners 4, Reign 3, OT

Tucson Roadrunners stay perfect with overtime win in Ontario

  • Updated
Roadrunners alt logo

Michael Bunting scored 32 seconds into overtime to help the Tucson Roadrunners stay perfect on the year with a 4-3 victory over the host Ontario Reign on Sunday in an American Hockey League game.

Michael Carcone scored twice and Kevin Roy also found the net for Tucson (4-0-0-0), which allowed three goals in the first 6:12 of the third period but recovered to win.

The Roadrunners host San Jose three times this week in their first official home games. The two teams met at Tucson Arena last weekend, but the Barracuda were the designated home team due to not being able to play in San Jose becasue of COVID-19 protocols.

The games this week will be Thursday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.)

Up next

Who: San Jose Barracuda at Tucson Roadrunners

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Tucson Arena

Radio: 1450-AM

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona's Aari McDonald, Sam Thomas and Trinity Baptiste share Senior Day emotions

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News