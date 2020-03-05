Tucson Roadrunners stretch first-place lead with win in Chicago

The Tucson Roadrunners scored twice in the final four minutes to win 4-2 over the host Chicago Wolves on Thursday night in an American Hockey League game.
Tucson (34-18-1-2) now has 71 points, five ahead of second-place Colorado.
With the game tied at 2-2, Tyler Steenbergen scored with 3:37 left to play to give Tucson the lead for good at 3-2. Jeremy Gregoire scored with 26 seconds left for the game's final goal.
Kevin Hancock and Jalen Smereck also scored for the Roadrunners.
The Roadrunners and Wolves meet again in Chicago at 6 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on 1450-AM.